Battery Raw Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As demand for lithium-ion batteries grows, more transparency is required on the prices of the raw materials that feed the industry, such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and manganese. Industrial Minerals and Metal Bulletin have been tracking many of these prices for decades.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Raw Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Battery Raw Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Battery Raw Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Battery Raw Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery Raw Materials market was valued at 38630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 53230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery Raw Materials include Targray Technology International Inc., Entek International LLC, BASF Catalysts LLC, 3M, Nichia Corporation, Valence Technology, Inc., Celgard LLC, Umicore S.A. and ITOCHU Corporation.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery Raw Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery Raw Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Battery Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Anode
- Cathode
- Separator
- Others
Global Battery Raw Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Battery Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Grid Storage
- Telecom
- UPS
- Others
Global Battery Raw Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Battery Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Battery Raw Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Battery Raw Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Battery Raw Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Battery Raw Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Targray Technology International Inc.
- Entek International LLC
- BASF Catalysts LLC
- 3M
- Nichia Corporation
- Valence Technology, Inc.
- Celgard LLC
- Umicore S.A.
- ITOCHU Corporation.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery Raw Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery Raw Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery Raw Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery Raw Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery Raw Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery Raw Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery Raw Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery Raw Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery Raw Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery Raw Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery Raw Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Raw Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Raw Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Raw Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery Raw Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Raw Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
