Battery Raw Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

As demand for lithium-ion batteries grows, more transparency is required on the prices of the raw materials that feed the industry, such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and manganese. Industrial Minerals and Metal Bulletin have been tracking many of these prices for decades.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Raw Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Raw Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery Raw Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Battery Raw Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery Raw Materials market was valued at 38630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 53230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Raw Materials include Targray Technology International Inc., Entek International LLC, BASF Catalysts LLC, 3M, Nichia Corporation, Valence Technology, Inc., Celgard LLC, Umicore S.A. and ITOCHU Corporation.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Battery Raw Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Raw Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Battery Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anode

Cathode

Separator

Others

Global Battery Raw Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Battery Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Grid Storage

Telecom

UPS

Others

Global Battery Raw Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Battery Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Raw Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Raw Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery Raw Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Battery Raw Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Targray Technology International Inc.

Entek International LLC

BASF Catalysts LLC

3M

Nichia Corporation

Valence Technology, Inc.

Celgard LLC

Umicore S.A.

ITOCHU Corporation.

