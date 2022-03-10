March 10, 2022

Stationary Industrial Scanner Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Stationary Industrial Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Industrial Laser Scanner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stationary Industrial Scanner include Datalogic, Symbol Technologies (Zebra), Honeywell, Cognex, SICK, Newland, NCR, Denso Wave and Code, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stationary Industrial Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Industrial Laser Scanner
  • Industrial Imager

 

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Retail and Wholesale
  • Logistics and Warehousing
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Others

 

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Stationary Industrial Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Stationary Industrial Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Stationary Industrial Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Stationary Industrial Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Datalogic
  • Symbol Technologies (Zebra)
  • Honeywell
  • Cognex
  • SICK
  • Newland
  • NCR
  • Denso Wave
  • Code
  • Microscan
  • Opticon Sensors
  • MINDEO
  • Zebex
  • CipherLAB
  • Bluebird
  • Argox (SATO)
  • SUNLUX IOT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stationary Industrial Scanner Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationary Industrial Scanner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stationary Industrial Scanner Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stationary Industrial Scanner Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stationary Industrial Scanner Companies

