Stationary Industrial Scanner Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Stationary Industrial Scanner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Laser Scanner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stationary Industrial Scanner include Datalogic, Symbol Technologies (Zebra), Honeywell, Cognex, SICK, Newland, NCR, Denso Wave and Code, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stationary Industrial Scanner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Laser Scanner

Industrial Imager

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail and Wholesale

Logistics and Warehousing

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stationary Industrial Scanner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stationary Industrial Scanner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stationary Industrial Scanner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stationary Industrial Scanner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Stationary Industrial Scanner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Datalogic

Symbol Technologies (Zebra)

Honeywell

Cognex

SICK

Newland

NCR

Denso Wave

Code

Microscan

Opticon Sensors

MINDEO

Zebex

CipherLAB

Bluebird

Argox (SATO)

SUNLUX IOT

