Glass Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Glass Additives market was valued at 1350.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1636.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Additives include DuPont, Torrecid Group, Nanobase Technology, Gillinder Glass, SCHOTT, Lynas Corporation Limited, Namibia Rare Earths Inc., Metall Rare Earth Limited and Potters Industries LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Oxide

Nanoparticles

Rare Earth Metals

Others

Global Glass Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Others

Global Glass Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Torrecid Group

Nanobase Technology

Gillinder Glass

SCHOTT

Lynas Corporation Limited

Namibia Rare Earths Inc.

Metall Rare Earth Limited

Potters Industries LLC

The Anchor Hocking Company

Ferro Corporation

Ardagh Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

