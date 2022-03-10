Isodecyl Alcohol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Isodecyl Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2-butyloctanol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isodecyl Alcohol include BASF, Sasol, Evonik Industries, Jarchem Industries, New Japan Chemical, Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo and Kisco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isodecyl Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2-butyloctanol

2-hexyldecanol

2-octyldodecanol

2-decyltetradecanol

2-dodecylhexadecanol

Others

Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Metal Processing

Detergents & Cleaners

Others

Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isodecyl Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isodecyl Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isodecyl Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Isodecyl Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Sasol

Evonik Industries

Jarchem Industries

New Japan Chemical

Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo

Kisco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isodecyl Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isodecyl Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isodecyl Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isodecyl Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isodecyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isodecyl Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isodecyl Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isodecyl Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isodecyl Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isodecyl Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isodecyl Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isodecyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isodecyl Alcohol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isodecyl Alcohol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isodecyl Alcohol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

