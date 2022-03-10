Branched Alcohols Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Branched Alcohols market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130618/global-branched-alcohols-market-2022-2028-576

2-butyloctanol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Branched Alcohols include BASF, Sasol, Evonik Industries, Jarchem Industries, New Japan Chemical, Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo and Kisco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Branched Alcohols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Branched Alcohols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Branched Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2-butyloctanol

2-hexyldecanol

2-octyldodecanol

2-decyltetradecanol

2-dodecylhexadecanol

Others

Global Branched Alcohols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Branched Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Metal Processing

Detergents & Cleaners

Others

Global Branched Alcohols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Branched Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Branched Alcohols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Branched Alcohols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Branched Alcohols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Branched Alcohols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Sasol

Evonik Industries

Jarchem Industries

New Japan Chemical

Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo

Kisco

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130618/global-branched-alcohols-market-2022-2028-576

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Branched Alcohols Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Branched Alcohols Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Branched Alcohols Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Branched Alcohols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Branched Alcohols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Branched Alcohols Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Branched Alcohols Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Branched Alcohols Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Branched Alcohols Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Branched Alcohols Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Branched Alcohols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Branched Alcohols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Branched Alcohols Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Branched Alcohols Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Branched Alcohols Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Branched Alcohols Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/