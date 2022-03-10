March 10, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Branched Alcohols Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 min read
6 hours ago grandresearchstore

The global Branched Alcohols market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2-butyloctanol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Branched Alcohols include BASF, Sasol, Evonik Industries, Jarchem Industries, New Japan Chemical, Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo and Kisco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Branched Alcohols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Branched Alcohols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Branched Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 2-butyloctanol
  • 2-hexyldecanol
  • 2-octyldodecanol
  • 2-decyltetradecanol
  • 2-dodecylhexadecanol
  • Others

 

Global Branched Alcohols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Branched Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Metal Processing
  • Detergents & Cleaners
  • Others

 

Global Branched Alcohols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Branched Alcohols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Branched Alcohols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Branched Alcohols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Branched Alcohols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Branched Alcohols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • Sasol
  • Evonik Industries
  • Jarchem Industries
  • New Japan Chemical
  • Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo
  • Kisco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Branched Alcohols Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Branched Alcohols Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Branched Alcohols Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Branched Alcohols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Branched Alcohols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Branched Alcohols Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Branched Alcohols Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Branched Alcohols Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Branched Alcohols Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Branched Alcohols Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Branched Alcohols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Branched Alcohols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Branched Alcohols Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Branched Alcohols Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Branched Alcohols Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Branched Alcohols Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Floating LNG Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Mining Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Potassium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

5 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Floating LNG Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Mining Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Potassium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

5 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Direct UHT Processing Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

5 hours ago grandresearchstore