Baby Food & Drink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Baby food is any soft, easily consumed food, other than breastmilk or infant formula, which is made specifically for babies. The food comes in multiple varieties and tastes. Most infant formula is made with cow’s milk, but it has been modified and supplemented with additional nutrients. As a result, the formula is more nutritious and easier for the baby to digest than cows milk. Other formula options include soy-based formulas and hypoallergenic (or protein hydrolysate and amino acid-based) formulas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baby Food & Drink in global, including the following market information:

Global Baby Food & Drink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Baby Food & Drink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Baby Food & Drink companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baby Food & Drink market was valued at 70830 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 114150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Infant Formula Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baby Food & Drink include Mead Johnson, Nestle, Danone, Abbott, FrieslandCampina, Heinz, Bellamy, Topfer and HiPP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Baby Food & Drink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Baby Food & Drink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Baby Food & Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Infant Formula

Baby Cereals

Baby Snacks

Bottled & Canned Baby Food

Others

Global Baby Food & Drink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Baby Food & Drink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

Above 12 Months

Global Baby Food & Drink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Baby Food & Drink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Baby Food & Drink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Baby Food & Drink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Baby Food & Drink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Baby Food & Drink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Hain Celestial

Plum Organics

DGC

Ausnutria Dairy (Hyproca)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Baby Food & Drink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Baby Food & Drink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Baby Food & Drink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Baby Food & Drink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Baby Food & Drink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Baby Food & Drink Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Baby Food & Drink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Baby Food & Drink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Baby Food & Drink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Baby Food & Drink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Baby Food & Drink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baby Food & Drink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Baby Food & Drink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Food & Drink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baby Food & Drink Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baby Food & Drink Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

