GPS Anti-Jamming System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy.

Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GPS Anti-Jamming System in Global, including the following market information:

Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global GPS Anti-Jamming System market was valued at 4386.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6146.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nulling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GPS Anti-Jamming System include Rockwell Collins(US), Raytheon Company(US), NovAtel Inc(Canada), Cobham Plc(UK), Mayflower Communications(US), BAE Systems(UK), Furuno Electric Company(Japan), Harris Corporation(US) and Lockheed Martin(US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GPS Anti-Jamming System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GPS Anti-Jamming System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GPS Anti-Jamming System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rockwell Collins(US)

Raytheon Company(US)

NovAtel Inc(Canada)

Cobham Plc(UK)

Mayflower Communications(US)

BAE Systems(UK)

Furuno Electric Company(Japan)

Harris Corporation(US)

Lockheed Martin(US)

Thales Group(France)

Boeing Company(US)

U-Blox(Switzerland)

