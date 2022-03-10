Food Sterilization Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Sterilization Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Sterilization Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Sterilization Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Food Sterilization Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Sterilization Machines market was valued at 809.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1091 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Sterilization Machines include JBT, Buhler, Ventilex, Surdry, Cosmed Group, Steriflow, Allpax, Hisaka and Systec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Sterilization Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Sterilization Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Food Sterilization Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat

Steam

Radiation

Chemical

Filtration

Others

Global Food Sterilization Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Food Sterilization Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Spices, Seasonings and Herbs

Cereals & Pulses

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Dried Fruits & Nuts

Beverages

Others

Global Food Sterilization Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Food Sterilization Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Sterilization Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Sterilization Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Sterilization Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Food Sterilization Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JBT

Buhler

Ventilex

Surdry

Cosmed Group

Steriflow

Allpax

Hisaka

Systec

De Lama

Raphanel

Sun Sterifaab

Industrial Sonomecanics(ISM)

