Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Low emissivity coated glass is a kind of glass whose surface is coated with low emissivity coating silver and metal-oxide film so that the glass takes on different colors. It mainly functions are to reduce the U value of glass, selectively reduce Sc and comprehensively improve energy saving property of glass.
It mainly features: high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient SC, and ability to control sun light transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Emissivity Coated Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Low Emissivity Coated Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Emissivity Coated Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Low Emissivity Coated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Emissivity Coated Glass include Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass and CSG Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Emissivity Coated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Low Emissivity Coated Glass
- Double Low Emissivity Coated Glass
- Triple Low Emissivity Coated Glass
Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Low Emissivity Coated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Low Emissivity Coated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Low Emissivity Coated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Low Emissivity Coated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-gobain
- NSG
- PPG
- AGC
- Guardian Industries
- Schott
- Cardinal Glass
- Padihamglass
- CSG Holding
- Xinyi Glass
- Yaohua Pilkington Glass
- Taiwan Glass
- Blue Star Glass
- Sanxin Glass
- Qingdao Jinjing
- Kibing Group
- Huadong Coating Glass
- Zhongli Holding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Emissivity Coated Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Emissivity Coated Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Emissivity Coated Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Emissivity Coated Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Emissivity Coated Glass Companies
