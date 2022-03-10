Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low emissivity coated glass is a kind of glass whose surface is coated with low emissivity coating silver and metal-oxide film so that the glass takes on different colors. It mainly functions are to reduce the U value of glass, selectively reduce Sc and comprehensively improve energy saving property of glass.

It mainly features: high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient SC, and ability to control sun light transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Emissivity Coated Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global top five Low Emissivity Coated Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Emissivity Coated Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Low Emissivity Coated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Emissivity Coated Glass include Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass and CSG Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Emissivity Coated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Low Emissivity Coated Glass

Double Low Emissivity Coated Glass

Triple Low Emissivity Coated Glass

Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Low Emissivity Coated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Emissivity Coated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Low Emissivity Coated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Emissivity Coated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Low Emissivity Coated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-gobain

NSG

PPG

AGC

Guardian Industries

Schott

Cardinal Glass

Padihamglass

CSG Holding

Xinyi Glass

Yaohua Pilkington Glass

Taiwan Glass

Blue Star Glass

Sanxin Glass

Qingdao Jinjing

Kibing Group

Huadong Coating Glass

Zhongli Holding

