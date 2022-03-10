Bevel Gearbox Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bevel gears are gears where the axes of the two shafts intersect and the tooth-bearing faces of the gears themselves are conically shaped. Bevel gears are most often mounted on shafts that are 90 degrees apart, but can be designed to work at other angles as well. The pitch surface of bevel gears is a cone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bevel Gearbox in global, including the following market information:

Global Bevel Gearbox Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bevel Gearbox Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bevel Gearbox companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bevel Gearbox market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Straight Bevel Gearbox Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bevel Gearbox include Emerson Electric, Johnson Electric, Siemens, Sumitomo, Watt Drive Weg, GKN, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group, Bonfiglioli and KHK Gears, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bevel Gearbox manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bevel Gearbox Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bevel Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Straight Bevel Gearbox

Spiral Bevel Gearbox

Zerol Bevel Gearbox

Hypoid Bevel Gearbox

Global Bevel Gearbox Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bevel Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Generation

Construction

Agriculture

Automotive

Marine

Others

Global Bevel Gearbox Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bevel Gearbox Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bevel Gearbox revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bevel Gearbox revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bevel Gearbox sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bevel Gearbox sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emerson Electric

Johnson Electric

Siemens

Sumitomo

Watt Drive Weg

GKN

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

Bonfiglioli

KHK Gears

Tandler

Andantex

Boston Gear

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bevel Gearbox Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bevel Gearbox Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bevel Gearbox Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bevel Gearbox Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bevel Gearbox Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bevel Gearbox Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bevel Gearbox Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bevel Gearbox Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bevel Gearbox Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bevel Gearbox Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bevel Gearbox Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bevel Gearbox Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bevel Gearbox Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bevel Gearbox Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bevel Gearbox Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bevel Gearbox Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bevel Gearbox Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Straight Bevel Gearbox

