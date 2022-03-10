Needle Scaler Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Needle Scaler in global, including the following market information:

Global Needle Scaler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Needle Scaler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Needle Scaler companies in 2021 (%)

The global Needle Scaler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Needle Scaler include Ingersoll Rand, Bosch, CP, CS UNITEC, Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik, NITTO KOHKI USA, Novatek Corporation and PCL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Needle Scaler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Needle Scaler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Needle Scaler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric

Pneumatic

Global Needle Scaler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Needle Scaler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Workshops

Automotive

Castings

Others

Global Needle Scaler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Needle Scaler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Needle Scaler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Needle Scaler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Needle Scaler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Needle Scaler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ingersoll Rand

Bosch

CP

CS UNITEC

Ingersoll Rand

Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik

NITTO KOHKI USA

Novatek Corporation

PCL

PREVOST

RODCRAFT-KORB

Schneider Druckluft GmbH

Spitznas

Tranmax Machinery

TRIMMER

VESSEL CO., INC

Wilhelmsen

