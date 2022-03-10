Automotive Communication Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Communication Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Communication Technology in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Communication Technology market was valued at 6466.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Local Interconnect Network(LIN) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Communication Technology include Robert Bosch, Toshiba, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Renesas and ON Semiconductor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Communication Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Local Interconnect Network(LIN)
- Controller Area Network(CAN)
- FlexRay
- Media-Oriented Systems Transport(MOST)
- Ethernet
Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Economy Vehicle
- Mid-Size Vehicle
- Luxury Vehicle
Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Communication Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Communication Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Robert Bosch
- Toshiba
- Broadcom
- Texas Instruments
- NXP
- STMicroelectronics
- Infineon
- Renesas
- ON Semiconductor
- Microchip
- Continental
- Cypress Semiconductor
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Xilinx
- Melexis
- Elmos Semiconductor
- Vector Informatik
- Intel
- Maxim Integrated
- Qualcomm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Communication Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Communication Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Communication Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Communication Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Communication Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Communication Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Communication Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Communication Technology Players in Global Market
