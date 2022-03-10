Automotive Communication Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Communication Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automotive-communication-technology-2022-2028-732

The global Automotive Communication Technology market was valued at 6466.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Local Interconnect Network(LIN) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Communication Technology include Robert Bosch, Toshiba, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Renesas and ON Semiconductor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Communication Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Local Interconnect Network(LIN)

Controller Area Network(CAN)

FlexRay

Media-Oriented Systems Transport(MOST)

Ethernet

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Economy Vehicle

Mid-Size Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Communication Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Communication Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch

Toshiba

Broadcom

Texas Instruments

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Infineon

Renesas

ON Semiconductor

Microchip

Continental

Cypress Semiconductor

Rohm Semiconductor

Xilinx

Melexis

Elmos Semiconductor

Vector Informatik

Intel

Maxim Integrated

Qualcomm

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-automotive-communication-technology-2022-2028-732

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Communication Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Communication Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Communication Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Communication Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Communication Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Communication Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Communication Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Communication Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Communication Technology Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Automotive Communication Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

United States Automotive Communication Technology Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Automotive Communication Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Wireless Automotive Communication Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027