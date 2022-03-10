Metal Shears Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal Shears Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Shears in global, including the following market information:
- Global Metal Shears Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Metal Shears Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Metal Shears companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Shears market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Shears include Bosch, Fein, Dewalt, DRACO POWER TOOLS, Genesis Power Tools, Milwaukee, Hi-Spec Tools, WEN Electric and Kett Tool Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Shears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Shears Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Metal Shears Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electric
- Pneumatic
Global Metal Shears Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Metal Shears Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metal Work Fabrication
- General Sheet Metal Cutting
Global Metal Shears Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Metal Shears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metal Shears revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metal Shears revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Metal Shears sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Metal Shears sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Fein
- Dewalt
- DRACO POWER TOOLS
- Genesis Power Tools
- Milwaukee
- Hi-Spec Tools
- WEN Electric
- Kett Tool Company
- GISON Machinery
- Michigan Pneumatic
- Hitachi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Shears Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Shears Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Shears Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Shears Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Shears Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Shears Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Shears Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Shears Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Shears Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Shears Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Shears Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Shears Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Shears Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Shears Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Shears Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Shears Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Shears Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Electric
4.1.3 Pneumatic
