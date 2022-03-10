Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A threaded fastener is a discrete piece of hardware that has internal or external screw threads. It falls into the overall fastener family. They are usually used for the assembly of multiple parts and facilitate disassembly. The most common types are the screw, nut and bolt.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Threaded Fasteners in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Threaded Fasteners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Threaded Fasteners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Threaded Fasteners include Wrth, Araymond, ITW, KAMAX, STANLEY, Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, LISI and NORMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Threaded Fasteners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market, byMaterials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, byMaterials, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

Iron

Bronze

Nickel

Aluminum

Brass

Plastic

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market, by Sale Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Sale Channel, 2021 (%)

Automotive OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Threaded Fasteners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Threaded Fasteners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Threaded Fasteners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Threaded Fasteners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wrth

Araymond

ITW

KAMAX

STANLEY

Aoyama Seisakusho

Meidoh

LISI

NORMA

Nifco

Meira

ZF TRW

Precision Castparts

Topura

Chunyu

Boltun

Fontana

Sundram Fasteners

SFS intec

Samjin

Keller & Kalmbach

Piolax

Bllhoff

EJOT Group

GEM-YEAR

RUIBIAO

Shenzhen AERO

Dongfeng Auto

Chongqing Standard

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market byMaterials

1.2.2 Market by Sale Channel

1.3 Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Threaded Fasteners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Threaded Fasteners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Threaded Fasteners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Threaded Fasteners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Threaded Fasteners Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Threaded Fasteners Companies

