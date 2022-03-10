Luxury Hotel Design Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Luxury Hotel Design Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Hotel Design in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Hotel Design market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interior Design Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Hotel Design include HBA, Rockwell Group, Gensler, Wilson Associates, Leo A Daly, HKS, Pierre-Yves Rochon, ForrestPerkins | Perkins Eastman and Stonehill Taylor Architects and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Hotel Design companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Hotel Design Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Interior Design
- Building Design
Global Luxury Hotel Design Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- New Hotels
- Old Hotels
Global Luxury Hotel Design Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Luxury Hotel Design revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Luxury Hotel Design revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HBA
- Rockwell Group
- Gensler
- Wilson Associates
- Leo A Daly
- HKS
- Pierre-Yves Rochon
- ForrestPerkins | Perkins Eastman
- Stonehill Taylor Architects
- Daroff Design
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Hotel Design Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Hotel Design Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Hotel Design Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Hotel Design Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Hotel Design Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Hotel Design Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Luxury Hotel Design Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Hotel Design Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Hotel Design Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Hotel Design Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
