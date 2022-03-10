Luxury Hotel Design Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Hotel Design in Global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Hotel Design market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Interior Design Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Hotel Design include HBA, Rockwell Group, Gensler, Wilson Associates, Leo A Daly, HKS, Pierre-Yves Rochon, ForrestPerkins | Perkins Eastman and Stonehill Taylor Architects and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Hotel Design companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Hotel Design Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Interior Design

Building Design

Global Luxury Hotel Design Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

New Hotels

Old Hotels

Global Luxury Hotel Design Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Hotel Design revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Hotel Design revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HBA

Rockwell Group

Gensler

Wilson Associates

Leo A Daly

HKS

Pierre-Yves Rochon

ForrestPerkins | Perkins Eastman

Stonehill Taylor Architects

Daroff Design

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Hotel Design Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Hotel Design Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Hotel Design Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Hotel Design Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Hotel Design Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Hotel Design Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Luxury Hotel Design Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Hotel Design Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Hotel Design Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Hotel Design Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

