Integrated Marine Automation System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Integrated Marine Automation System is a monitoring and control system. Its flexible, architecture allows it to be used for a wide range of tasks within offshore industry, safety- and vessel control systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Integrated Marine Automation System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Integrated Marine Automation System market was valued at 2985.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3569.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Power Management System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Integrated Marine Automation System include Northrop Grumman, ABB, Siemens, Kongsberg Gruppen, Thales Group, Transas, Consilium, Wartsila and Tokyo Keiki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Integrated Marine Automation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Power Management System

Vessel Management System

Process Control

Safety System

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Defense

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Integrated Marine Automation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Integrated Marine Automation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Northrop Grumman

ABB

Siemens

Kongsberg Gruppen

Thales Group

Transas

Consilium

Wartsila

Tokyo Keiki

Marine Technologies

Praxis Automation

Honeywell

API Marine

MTU Friedrichshafen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Integrated Marine Automation System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Integrated Marine Automation System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Integrated Marine Automation System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Integrated Marine Automation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Integrated Marine Automation System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Integrated Marine Automation System Players in Global Market

