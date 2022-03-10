March 10, 2022

Photonic IC Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photonic IC market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photonic IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Monolithic Integration
  • Hybrid Integration
  • Mdule Integration

Segment by Application

  • Optical Communication
  • Sensing
  • Biophotonics
  • Others

By Company

  • Infinera
  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Avago
  • NeoPhotonics
  • HUAWEI
  • Cisco
  • Ciena
  • Intel
  • Oclaro
  • JDS Uniphase
  • Finisar
  • Luxtera
  • Mellanox
  • OneChip

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Photonic IC Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Photonic IC Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Monolithic Integration
1.2.3 Hybrid Integration
1.2.4 Module Integration
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Photonic IC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Optical Communication
1.3.3 Sensing
1.3.4 Biophotonics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Photonic IC Production
2.1 Global Photonic IC Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Photonic IC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Photonic IC Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Photonic IC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Photonic IC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 South Korea
3 Global Photonic IC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Photonic IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Photonic IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Photonic IC Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Photonic IC Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Photonic IC Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Photonic IC by Region (2023-2028)

