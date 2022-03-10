Military Navigation Instruments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Navigation is a field of study that focuses on the process of monitoring and controlling the movement of a craft or vehicle from one place to another.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Navigation Instruments in global, including the following market information:

Global Military Navigation Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Military Navigation Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Military Navigation Instruments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military Navigation Instruments market was valued at 9351.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Military Navigation Instruments include Cobham, Esterline Technologies, Garmin, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Israel Aerospace Industries, KVH Industries, Lord Microstrain and L3 Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Military Navigation Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military Navigation Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Military Navigation Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radar

Sonar

AIS Receivers

GPS Receiver

Anti-jamming Device

Inertial Navigation System

Radar Altimeter

Personal Navigation System

Thrust Vector Control

Sense and Avoid System(SAS)

Global Military Navigation Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Military Navigation Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Ammunition

Marine

Ground

Space

Unmanned Vehicle

Global Military Navigation Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Military Navigation Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military Navigation Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military Navigation Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Military Navigation Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Military Navigation Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cobham

Esterline Technologies

Garmin

GE Aviation

Honeywell

Israel Aerospace Industries

KVH Industries

Lord Microstrain

L3 Technologies

Moog

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Safran Electronics & Defense

Thales

Trimble Navigation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Navigation Instruments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Military Navigation Instruments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Military Navigation Instruments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Military Navigation Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Military Navigation Instruments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Military Navigation Instruments Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Navigation Instruments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Military Navigation Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Military Navigation Instruments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Military Navigation Instruments Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Military Navigation Instruments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Navigation Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Military Navigation Instruments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Navigation Instruments Players in Global Market

