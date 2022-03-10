Protein Binding Assay Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protein Binding Assay in Global, including the following market information:

Global Protein Binding Assay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Protein Binding Assay market was valued at 312.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 528.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Equilibrium dialysis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Protein Binding Assay include Merck, Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare, Sovicell, Absorption Systems, Htdialysis, Eurofins Scientific, Admecell and 3b Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Protein Binding Assay companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Protein Binding Assay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Protein Binding Assay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Equilibrium dialysis

Ultrafiltration

Ultracentrifugation

Other

Global Protein Binding Assay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Protein Binding Assay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations(CROs)

Others

Global Protein Binding Assay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Protein Binding Assay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Protein Binding Assay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Protein Binding Assay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Thermo Fisher

GE Healthcare

Sovicell

Absorption Systems

Htdialysis

Eurofins Scientific

Admecell

3b Pharmaceuticals

Biotium

Danaher

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Protein Binding Assay Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Protein Binding Assay Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Protein Binding Assay Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Protein Binding Assay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Protein Binding Assay Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Protein Binding Assay Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Protein Binding Assay Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Protein Binding Assay Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Protein Binding Assay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Protein Binding Assay Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein Binding Assay Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Protein Binding Assay Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protein Binding Assay Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

