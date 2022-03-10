Adult Bike Helmet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adult Bike Helmet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adult Bike Helmet in global, including the following market information:
Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Adult Bike Helmet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adult Bike Helmet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MTB Helmets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adult Bike Helmet include Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized and Uvex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adult Bike Helmet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adult Bike Helmet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- MTB Helmets
- Road Helmets
- Sport Helmets
Global Adult Bike Helmet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commuter and Recreation
- Sport Games
Global Adult Bike Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Adult Bike Helmet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Adult Bike Helmet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Adult Bike Helmet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Adult Bike Helmet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Vista Outdoor
- Dorel
- Giant
- Trek Bicycle
- KASK
- Mavic
- Merida
- Specialized
- Uvex
- Scott Sports
- OGK KABUTO
- MET
- ABUS
- POC
- Urge
- Lazer
- Louis Garneau
- Strategic Sports
- LAS helmets
- Fox Racing
- Limar
- Orbea
- Rudy Project
- Moon Helmet
- SenHai Sports Goods
- Shenghong Sports
- GUB
- One Industries
- HardnutZ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adult Bike Helmet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adult Bike Helmet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adult Bike Helmet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adult Bike Helmet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adult Bike Helmet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adult Bike Helmet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adult Bike Helmet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adult Bike Helmet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adult Bike Helmet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adult Bike Helmet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adult Bike Helmet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult Bike Helmet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adult Bike Helmet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult Bike Helmet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
China Adult Bike Helmet Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Adult Bike Helmet Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Adult Bike Helmet Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type