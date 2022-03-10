Adult Bike Helmet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adult Bike Helmet in global, including the following market information:

Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6932647/global-adult-bike-helmet-2022-2028-355

Global top five Adult Bike Helmet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adult Bike Helmet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MTB Helmets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adult Bike Helmet include Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized and Uvex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adult Bike Helmet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adult Bike Helmet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Global Adult Bike Helmet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commuter and Recreation

Sport Games

Global Adult Bike Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adult Bike Helmet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adult Bike Helmet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adult Bike Helmet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Adult Bike Helmet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Giant

Trek Bicycle

KASK

Mavic

Merida

Specialized

Uvex

Scott Sports

OGK KABUTO

MET

ABUS

POC

Urge

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Strategic Sports

LAS helmets

Fox Racing

Limar

Orbea

Rudy Project

Moon Helmet

SenHai Sports Goods

Shenghong Sports

GUB

One Industries

HardnutZ

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-adult-bike-helmet-2022-2028-355-6932647

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adult Bike Helmet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adult Bike Helmet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adult Bike Helmet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adult Bike Helmet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adult Bike Helmet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adult Bike Helmet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adult Bike Helmet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adult Bike Helmet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adult Bike Helmet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adult Bike Helmet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adult Bike Helmet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult Bike Helmet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adult Bike Helmet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult Bike Helmet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Adult Bike Helmet Market Size Markets, 2021 &

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

China Adult Bike Helmet Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Adult Bike Helmet Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Adult Bike Helmet Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type

Global Adult Bike Helmet Sales Market Report 2021