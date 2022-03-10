Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Lane keep assist system is an active safety system, which detects lane markings on the road with cameras or sensors and assists the driver to keep the vehicle within the lane. This is done either by providing a warning through a buzzer, or seat vibration, or a similar indication, or by automatically steering the vehicle when it departs the lane. If a vehicle departs its lane, the possibility of freak accidents are fairly common in hilly terrain or steep terrain owing to the curving roads and complexities of driving. This is likely to cause severe damage to both the motorist and vehicle. It can be handled through incorporation of lane keep assist system in the vehicle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Lane Keep Assist System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Lane Keep Assist System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sensors (Vision Sensor, Sonar Sensor, Radar Sensor, etc) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Lane Keep Assist System include Robert Bosch, Denso, Aptiv, Continental, Valeo and ZF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Lane Keep Assist System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sensors (Vision Sensor, Sonar Sensor, Radar Sensor, etc)
- Cameras
- EPAS Actuator
- Electronic Control Unit
- Others
Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Lane Keep Assist System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Lane Keep Assist System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Lane Keep Assist System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Lane Keep Assist System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Robert Bosch
- Denso
- Aptiv
- Continental
- Valeo
- ZF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
