Automotive Laser Headlight System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Laser headlights are laser-assisted headlights which primarily comprise of laser diodes and a phosphorous lens. These laser lights offer almost four times the brightness of an LED-powered light.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Laser Headlight System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Laser Headlight System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Laser Headlight System market was valued at 1456.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3231.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passenger Vehicles Headlight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Laser Headlight System include OSRAM, AUDI, BMW, ZKW Group and Soraa Laser Diode, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Laser Headlight System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicles Headlight
- Commercial Vehicles Headlight
Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Laser Headlight System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Laser Headlight System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Laser Headlight System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Laser Headlight System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OSRAM
- AUDI
- BMW
- ZKW Group
- Soraa Laser Diode
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Laser Headlight System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Laser Headlight System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Laser Headlight System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Laser Headlight System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Laser Headlight System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
