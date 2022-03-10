Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Leaf Spring is a simple form of spring commonly used for the suspension in wheeled vehicles. Usually, Leaf spring is assembly of several leaf springs which is made of steel. At present, leaf spring assembly is mostly applied on commercial vehicles.Leaf spring assembly has its advantages compared to the coil spring. Leaf spring assembly has a stronger bearing capacity but a weaker comfort.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension market was valued at 4757.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7077.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multi-leaf Spring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension include Eaton Detroit Spring, Hendrickson, Standens, Jamna Auto Industries, NHK Spring, Mitsubishi Steel, Owen Spring, Eagle Suspensions and Sogefi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multi-leaf Spring

Mono-leaf Spring

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle for Cargo

Commercial Vehicle for Human

Passenger Vechicle

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eaton Detroit Spring

Hendrickson

Standens

Jamna Auto Industries

NHK Spring

Mitsubishi Steel

Owen Spring

Eagle Suspensions

Sogefi

EMCO Industries

Beijer Alma

Fangda

Dongfeng

Fawer Automotive Parts Limited Company

Qingdao ShuaiChao

Beiqi Haihua

Anhui Anhuang

Chongqing Hongqi

Guangzhou Baiyun Plate Spring Factory

Shandong Wendeng Shuangli Banhuang

Leopord

Shandong Automobile Spring Factory

Henan Changtong Gaoxin

Hunan Yitong

Shandong Fangcheng

Zhengzhou Xinjiaotong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

