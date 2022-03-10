Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Leaf Spring is a simple form of spring commonly used for the suspension in wheeled vehicles. Usually, Leaf spring is assembly of several leaf springs which is made of steel. At present, leaf spring assembly is mostly applied on commercial vehicles.Leaf spring assembly has its advantages compared to the coil spring. Leaf spring assembly has a stronger bearing capacity but a weaker comfort.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension market was valued at 4757.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7077.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Multi-leaf Spring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension include Eaton Detroit Spring, Hendrickson, Standens, Jamna Auto Industries, NHK Spring, Mitsubishi Steel, Owen Spring, Eagle Suspensions and Sogefi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Multi-leaf Spring
- Mono-leaf Spring
Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicle for Cargo
- Commercial Vehicle for Human
- Passenger Vechicle
Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eaton Detroit Spring
- Hendrickson
- Standens
- Jamna Auto Industries
- NHK Spring
- Mitsubishi Steel
- Owen Spring
- Eagle Suspensions
- Sogefi
- EMCO Industries
- Beijer Alma
- Fangda
- Dongfeng
- Fawer Automotive Parts Limited Company
- Qingdao ShuaiChao
- Beiqi Haihua
- Anhui Anhuang
- Chongqing Hongqi
- Guangzhou Baiyun Plate Spring Factory
- Shandong Wendeng Shuangli Banhuang
- Leopord
- Shandong Automobile Spring Factory
- Henan Changtong Gaoxin
- Hunan Yitong
- Shandong Fangcheng
- Zhengzhou Xinjiaotong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Leaf Spring Suspension Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
