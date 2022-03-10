Automotive Locking System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Locking System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Automotive locking or a central locking system refers to the simultaneous locking of all doors once the door of the driver is locked.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Locking System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Locking System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Locking System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Locking System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Locking System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powered Automatic Locking System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Locking System include Valeo, LEHMANN, Robert Bosch, Brose, Mitsuba, Hella, Deister Electronics and Scorpion Automotive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Locking System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Locking System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Locking System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powered Automatic Locking System
- Manual Locking System
Global Automotive Locking System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Locking System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger cars
- LCVs
- MandHCVs
Global Automotive Locking System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Locking System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Locking System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Locking System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Locking System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Locking System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Valeo
- LEHMANN
- Robert Bosch
- Brose
- Mitsuba
- Hella
- Deister Electronics
- Scorpion Automotive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Locking System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Locking System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Locking System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Locking System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Locking System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Locking System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Locking System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Locking System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Locking System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Locking System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Locking System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Locking System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Locking System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Locking System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Locking System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Locking Syste
