Automotive Memory Seat Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Memory seats are defined as electronically adjustable seats, which comes pre-fitted with different memory settings based on the personalization of the user.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Memory Seat in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Memory Seat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Memory Seat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Memory Seat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Memory Seat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passenger Car Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Memory Seat include Johnson Controls, Lear, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Magna, TS TECH, NHK Spring, Tachi-S and Hyundai Dymos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Memory Seat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Memory Seat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Memory Seat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Memory Seat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Memory Seat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Memory Seat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Memory Seat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Memory Seat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Memory Seat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Memory Seat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Memory Seat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson Controls
- Lear
- Faurecia
- Toyota Boshoku
- Magna
- TS TECH
- NHK Spring
- Tachi-S
- Hyundai Dymos
- Sitech
- CVG
- Beijing GoldRare
- Isringhausen
- Wuhu Ruitai
- Jiangsu Yuhua
- GSK Group
- Grammer
- Zhejiang Jujin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Memory Seat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Memory Seat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Memory Seat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Memory Seat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Memory Seat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Memory Seat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Memory Seat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Memory Seat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Memory Seat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Memory Seat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Memory Seat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Memory Seat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Memory Seat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Memory Seat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Memory Seat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Memory Seat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
