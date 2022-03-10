Automotive Mirror System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Every vehicle is equipped with a rearview mirror. Two rearview mirrors are positioned outside a vehicle, whereas a rearview mirror is positioned inside the vehicle where it is mounted on the front windshield of the vehicle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Mirror System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Mirror System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Mirror System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Mirror System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Mirror System market was valued at 284.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 319.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Interior Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Mirror System include SMR, Magna, Gentex, Ficosa, Murakami Kaimeido, MEKRA Lang, SL Mirrortech, Ichikoh and Flabeg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Mirror System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Mirror System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mirror System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Interior

Exterior

Global Automotive Mirror System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mirror System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Mirror System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mirror System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Mirror System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Mirror System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Mirror System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Mirror System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SMR

Magna

Gentex

Ficosa

Murakami Kaimeido

MEKRA Lang

SL Mirrortech

Ichikoh

Flabeg

Shanghai Lvxiang

Beijing Goldrare

Sichuan Skay-View

Hunan Haibao Automotive Components

Jiangmen Shongli Rearview Mirror Industry Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Mirror System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Mirror System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Mirror System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Mirror System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Mirror System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Mirror System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Mirror System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Mirror System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Mirror System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Mirror System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Mirror System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Mirror System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Mirror System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mirror System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Mirror System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mirror System Companies

