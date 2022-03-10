Automotive Modular Seating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Modular seating is an improved version of the automatic seating system with additional features. Electronically operated seats offer better comfort levels to the occupant and are less in weight than the manual ones.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Modular Seating in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Modular Seating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Modular Seating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fabric Seat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Modular Seating include Adient, Lear, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Magna, TS TECH, Hyundai DYMOS, NHK Spring and Tachi-S. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Modular Seating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fabric Seat

Genuine Leather Seat

Others

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Modular Seating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Modular Seating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Modular Seating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Modular Seating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Modular Seating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adient

Lear

Faurecia

Toyota Boshoku

Magna

TS TECH

Hyundai DYMOS

NHK Spring

Tachi-S

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Modular Seating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Modular Seating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Modular Seating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Modular Seating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Modular Seating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Modular Seating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Modular Seating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Modular Seating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Modular Seating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Modular Seating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Modular Seating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Modular Seating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Modular Seating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Modular Seating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Modular Seating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotiv

