Automotive Mudguards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive mudguards, otherwise called bumpers, are parts of autos that frames and protects the wheel from sand, rocks, mud, fluids or some other types of dirt from getting showered into by the wheels of the vehicle noticeable all around or on vehicles and people on foot.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Mudguards in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Mudguards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Mudguards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Mudguards companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Mudguards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Mudguards include Bluestar-mould, MrMudguard, FeatherWing, Jonesco, Rhino Manufacturing, KN Rubber, Kwik Pfyt, Sant Manufacturers and FIEM Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Mudguards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Mudguards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Mudguards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastic
- Rubber
- Polymer Fiber
- Metal
- Others
Global Automotive Mudguards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Mudguards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Mudguards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Mudguards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Mudguards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Mudguards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Mudguards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Mudguards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bluestar-mould
- MrMudguard
- FeatherWing
- Jonesco
- Rhino Manufacturing
- KN Rubber
- Kwik Pfyt
- Sant Manufacturers
- FIEM Industries
- HBN-Teknik A / S
- MITSUBA
- Knauf Industries
