Automotive Mudguards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive mudguards, otherwise called bumpers, are parts of autos that frames and protects the wheel from sand, rocks, mud, fluids or some other types of dirt from getting showered into by the wheels of the vehicle noticeable all around or on vehicles and people on foot.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Mudguards in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Mudguards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Mudguards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Mudguards companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Mudguards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Mudguards include Bluestar-mould, MrMudguard, FeatherWing, Jonesco, Rhino Manufacturing, KN Rubber, Kwik Pfyt, Sant Manufacturers and FIEM Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Mudguards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Mudguards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mudguards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Rubber

Polymer Fiber

Metal

Others

Global Automotive Mudguards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mudguards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Mudguards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mudguards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Mudguards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Mudguards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Mudguards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Mudguards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bluestar-mould

MrMudguard

FeatherWing

Jonesco

Rhino Manufacturing

KN Rubber

Kwik Pfyt

Sant Manufacturers

FIEM Industries

HBN-Teknik A / S

MITSUBA

Knauf Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Mudguards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Mudguards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Mudguards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Mudguards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Mudguards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Mudguards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Mudguards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Mudguards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Mudguards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Mudguards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Mudguards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Mudguards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Mudguards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mudguards Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Mudguards Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mudguards Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

