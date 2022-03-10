Global and China Paper Coating Binders Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Paper Coating Binders market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paper Coating Binders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Paper Coating Binders market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Petroleum-Based Paper Coating Binders

Bio-Based Paper Coating Binders

Segment by Application

Paper

Textile

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Trinseo

Bercen

Thermax

OMNOVA Solutions

Orient Packagings Ltd

Hansol Chemical

Celanese Corporation

EcoSynthetix Inc.

3J Chemicals

Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd

Raj Chemicals Ltd.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper Coating Binders Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper Coating Binders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Petroleum-Based Paper Coating Binders

1.2.3 Bio-Based Paper Coating Binders

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Paper Coating Binders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paper

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paper Coating Binders Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paper Coating Binders Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Paper Coating Binders Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Paper Coating Binders, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Paper Coating Binders Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Paper Coating Binders Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Paper Coating Binders Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Paper Coating Binders Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Paper Coating Binders Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Paper Coating Binders Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Paper Coating Binders Competitor Landscape by Players

