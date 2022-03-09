Rolled Copper Foil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rolled Copper Foil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

12m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rolled Copper Foil include JX Nippon, Zhaohui Copper, Fukuda, ALBETTER, Heze Guangyuan, Olin brass, UACJ, MITSUI SUMITOMO and Hitachi Metals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rolled Copper Foil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rolled Copper Foil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rolled Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

12m

18m

35m

Others

Global Rolled Copper Foil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rolled Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FPC Industry

Lithium Batteries

Others

Global Rolled Copper Foil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rolled Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rolled Copper Foil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rolled Copper Foil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rolled Copper Foil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rolled Copper Foil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JX Nippon

Zhaohui Copper

Fukuda

ALBETTER

Heze Guangyuan

Olin brass

UACJ

MITSUI SUMITOMO

Hitachi Metals

JIMA Copper

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rolled Copper Foil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rolled Copper Foil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rolled Copper Foil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rolled Copper Foil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rolled Copper Foil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rolled Copper Foil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rolled Copper Foil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rolled Copper Foil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rolled Copper Foil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rolled Copper Foil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rolled Copper Foil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rolled Copper Foil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rolled Copper Foil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rolled Copper Foil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rolled Copper Foil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rolled Copper Foil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

