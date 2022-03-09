Folding Doors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Folding Doors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Folding Doors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stainless folding doors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Folding Doors include LaCantina Doors, Sapa Building System, Arcat, Folding Sliding Doors Limited, Bifold Doors, TWR Bifolds, Hongmen and Jieshun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Folding Doors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Folding Doors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Folding Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Stainless folding doors
- Aluminum folding doors
- Others
Global Folding Doors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Folding Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Enterprises and institutions
- Schools
- Hospitals
- Facyory
- Others
Global Folding Doors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Folding Doors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Folding Doors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Folding Doors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Folding Doors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Folding Doors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LaCantina Doors
- Sapa Building System
- Arcat
- Folding Sliding Doors Limited
- Bifold Doors
- TWR Bifolds
- Hongmen
- Jieshun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Folding Doors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Folding Doors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Folding Doors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Folding Doors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Folding Doors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Folding Doors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Folding Doors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Folding Doors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Folding Doors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Folding Doors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Folding Doors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Folding Doors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Folding Doors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Doors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Folding Doors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Doors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Folding Doors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Stainless folding doors
