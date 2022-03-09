NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sintered NdFeB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials include NEOMAX, VAC, TDK, Shinetsu, ZHONG KE SAN HUAN and Zhmag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sintered NdFeB
- Bonded NdFeB
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Energy – saving Power Generation Equipment
- Consumer Electronics
- New Energy Vehicles
- Others
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NEOMAX
- VAC
- TDK
- Shinetsu
- ZHONG KE SAN HUAN
- Zhmag
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Players in Global Market
