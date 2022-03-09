Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nd2Fe14B Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alloy Permanent Magnet Material include NEOMAX, VAC, TDK, Shinetsu, ZHONG KE SAN HUAN, Zhmag, Magnequench and China-hpmg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alloy Permanent Magnet Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nd2Fe14B
- SmCo
- AlNiCo
- Others
Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Permanent Magnetoelectric
- Wind Turbines
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
- Others
Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alloy Permanent Magnet Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alloy Permanent Magnet Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alloy Permanent Magnet Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Alloy Permanent Magnet Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NEOMAX
- VAC
- TDK
- Shinetsu
- ZHONG KE SAN HUAN
- Zhmag
- Magnequench
- China-hpmg
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Players in Global Market
