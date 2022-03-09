Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nd2Fe14B Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alloy Permanent Magnet Material include NEOMAX, VAC, TDK, Shinetsu, ZHONG KE SAN HUAN, Zhmag, Magnequench and China-hpmg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alloy Permanent Magnet Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nd2Fe14B

SmCo

AlNiCo

Others

Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Permanent Magnetoelectric

Wind Turbines

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Others

Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alloy Permanent Magnet Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alloy Permanent Magnet Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alloy Permanent Magnet Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alloy Permanent Magnet Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NEOMAX

VAC

TDK

Shinetsu

ZHONG KE SAN HUAN

Zhmag

Magnequench

China-hpmg

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alloy Permanent Magnet Material Players in Global Market

