Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.1-0.3 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade include Gillette, Edgewell, BIC, Supermax, Lord, Malhotra, Benxi Jincheng, SRBIL and Treet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0.1-0.3 mm
- 0.3-0.5 mm
- Above 0.5 mm
Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Razor
- Industrial
Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gillette
- Edgewell
- BIC
- Supermax
- Lord
- Malhotra
- Benxi Jincheng
- SRBIL
- Treet
- Feather
- Feintechnik
- AccuTec Blades
- Kaili Razor
- Shanghai Cloud
- Yingjili
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Players in Global Market
