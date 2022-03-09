Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.1-0.3 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade include Gillette, Edgewell, BIC, Supermax, Lord, Malhotra, Benxi Jincheng, SRBIL and Treet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.1-0.3 mm

0.3-0.5 mm

Above 0.5 mm

Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Razor

Industrial

Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gillette

Edgewell

BIC

Supermax

Lord

Malhotra

Benxi Jincheng

SRBIL

Treet

Feather

Feintechnik

AccuTec Blades

Kaili Razor

Shanghai Cloud

Yingjili

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Steel Double Edge Blade Players in Global Market

