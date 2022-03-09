Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Inflatable Dunnage Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Poly-woven Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inflatable Dunnage Bags include Cordstrap, Bates Cargo-Pak, Stopak, Bulk-Pack, Shippers Products, Shippers Europe, International Dunnage, Eltete Middle East and Atlas Dunnage, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inflatable Dunnage Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Poly-woven

Kraft Paper

Vinyl

Others

Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Truck

Overseas

Railway

Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inflatable Dunnage Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inflatable Dunnage Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inflatable Dunnage Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Inflatable Dunnage Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cordstrap

Bates Cargo-Pak

Stopak

Bulk-Pack

Shippers Products

Shippers Europe

International Dunnage

Eltete Middle East

Atlas Dunnage

Green Label Packaging

Litco International

Phoebese Industrial (Shanghai)

Etap Packaging International

Guangzhou Packbest Air Packaging

Cargo Tuff

Plastix USA

Tianjin Zerpo Supply

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inflatable Dunnage Bags Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inflatable Dunnage Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inflatable Dunnage Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inflatable Dunnage Bags Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Dunnage Bags Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inflatable Dunnage Bags Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Dunnage Bags Companies

4 Sights by Product

