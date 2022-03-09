Natural Latex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Natural Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Content:30%-35% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Latex include Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Thai Hua Rubber, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation, Southland Rubber, China Hainan Rubber Industry Group, Sinochem International Corporation, Yunnan State Farms Group and Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Content:30%-35%

Solid Content:35%-40%

Others

Global Natural Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Goods

Medical

Industrial Use

Others

Global Natural Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Natural Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Von Bundit

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

Thai Hua Rubber

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation

Southland Rubber

China Hainan Rubber Industry Group

Sinochem International Corporation

Yunnan State Farms Group

Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group

Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber

