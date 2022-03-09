Artificial Leather Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial Leather Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Artificial Leather market was valued at 30370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Leather include Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung and DAEWON Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Leather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Leather Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyurethane
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Bio-Based
Global Artificial Leather Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Footwear
- Clothing
- Furnishing
- Automotive
- Bags
- Others
Global Artificial Leather Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Leather Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Leather revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Leather revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Artificial Leather sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Artificial Leather sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kuraray
- Toray
- Teijin
- Bayer
- Favini
- Sappi
- Asahi Kansei
- Ducksung
- DAEWON Chemical
- Filwel
- Kolon
- Sanfang
- Nanya
- Wenzhou Imitation Leather
- Anhui Anli
- Fujian Tianshou
- Shandong Jinfeng
- Yantai Wanhua
- Shandong Tongda
- Jiaxing Hexin
- Kunshan Xiefu
- Huafon Group
- Wenzhou Huanghe
- Meisheng Industrial
- Xiamen Hongxin
- Fujian Huayang
- Sanling
- Hongdeli
- Shandong Friendship
- Wangkang Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Leather Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Leather Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Leather Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Leather Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Leather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Leather Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Leather Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Leather Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Leather Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Leather Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Leather Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Leather Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Leather Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Leather Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Leather Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Leather Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
