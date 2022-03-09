Artificial Leather Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Artificial Leather market was valued at 30370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130178/global-artificial-leather-market-2022-2028-860

Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Leather include Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung and DAEWON Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Leather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Leather Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Bio-Based

Global Artificial Leather Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Footwear

Clothing

Furnishing

Automotive

Bags

Others

Global Artificial Leather Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Leather Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Leather revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Leather revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Leather sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Artificial Leather sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Favini

Sappi

Asahi Kansei

Ducksung

DAEWON Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

Sanfang

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Kunshan Xiefu

Huafon Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130178/global-artificial-leather-market-2022-2028-860

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Leather Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Leather Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Leather Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Leather Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Leather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Leather Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Leather Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Leather Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Leather Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Leather Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Leather Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Leather Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Leather Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Leather Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Leather Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Leather Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/