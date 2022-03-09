Cardboard Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cardboard Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Native Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cardboard Sheet include Smurfit Kappa, Hongxingtai, Yiheyi Packaging, Cortek Inc., Tai Hing Cheung, Honey Shield, SINCT, Alternative Pallet and Forlit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cardboard Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cardboard Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cardboard Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Native Paper

Recycling Paper

Global Cardboard Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cardboard Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Food Packaging

Building Supplies

Stationers

Furniture

Global Cardboard Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cardboard Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cardboard Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cardboard Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cardboard Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cardboard Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Smurfit Kappa

Hongxingtai

Yiheyi Packaging

Cortek Inc.

Tai Hing Cheung

Honey Shield

SINCT

Alternative Pallet

Forlit

Xinglong Honeycomb

Taili Honeycomb

Huawang Technology

Dongguan Rihua Paper

Sinct

Premier Packaging Products

Ti-Vu Plast

Beelite

GEM

Cigraph USA

