Cardboard Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cardboard Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Cardboard Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Native Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cardboard Sheet include Smurfit Kappa, Hongxingtai, Yiheyi Packaging, Cortek Inc., Tai Hing Cheung, Honey Shield, SINCT, Alternative Pallet and Forlit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cardboard Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cardboard Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cardboard Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Native Paper
- Recycling Paper
Global Cardboard Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cardboard Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Food Packaging
- Building Supplies
- Stationers
- Furniture
Global Cardboard Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cardboard Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cardboard Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cardboard Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cardboard Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Cardboard Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Smurfit Kappa
- Hongxingtai
- Yiheyi Packaging
- Cortek Inc.
- Tai Hing Cheung
- Honey Shield
- SINCT
- Alternative Pallet
- Forlit
- Xinglong Honeycomb
- Taili Honeycomb
- Huawang Technology
- Dongguan Rihua Paper
- Sinct
- Premier Packaging Products
- Ti-Vu Plast
- Beelite
- GEM
- Cigraph USA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cardboard Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cardboard Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cardboard Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cardboard Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cardboard Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cardboard Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cardboard Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cardboard Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cardboard Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cardboard Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cardboard Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardboard Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cardboard Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardboard Sheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cardboard Sheet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardboard Sheet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cardboard Sheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
