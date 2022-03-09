Oilfield Process Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Oilfield Process Chemicals market was valued at 23550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drilling Fluids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oilfield Process Chemicals include GE(Baker Hughes), BASF, Halliburton, Schlumberger, The Dow Chemical company, Akzo Nobel, DuPont, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oilfield Process Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drilling Fluids

Cementing Chemicals

Workover and Completion Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

Stimulation Chemicals

Production Chemicals

Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drilling Fluid

Well Stimulation

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Cementing

Workover and Completion

Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oilfield Process Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oilfield Process Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oilfield Process Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Oilfield Process Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE(Baker Hughes)

BASF

Halliburton

Schlumberger

The Dow Chemical company

Akzo Nobel

DuPont

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant

Ecolab

Gulf Coast Chemical

Huntsman International

Lamberti

Newpark Resources

SICHEM

Solvay

Albemarle

Ashland

CES Energy Solutions

Chemex

Dorf Ketal

Stepan

Lubrizol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oilfield Process Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oilfield Process Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oilfield Process Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Companies

