Vinyl Composition Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Vinyl Composition Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130171/global-vinyl-composition-flooring-market-2022-2028-298

Single Layer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Composition Flooring include Armstrong Flooring, DuPont, Karndean, Forbo, Universal Building Products, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Kraus Flooring and Gerflor and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vinyl Composition Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Layer

Multilayer

Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vinyl Composition Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vinyl Composition Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vinyl Composition Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Vinyl Composition Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armstrong Flooring

DuPont

Karndean

Forbo

Universal Building Products

Mohawk

Mannington Mills

Kraus Flooring

Gerflor

Milliken & Company

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130171/global-vinyl-composition-flooring-market-2022-2028-298

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vinyl Composition Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vinyl Composition Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Composition Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Composition Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Composition Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Composition Flooring Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/