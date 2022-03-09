Interactive Marketing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Interactive marketing, sometimes called trigger-based or event-driven marketing, is a marketing strategy that uses two-way communication channels to allow consumers to connect with a company directly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Interactive Marketing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Interactive Marketing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Interactive Marketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Interactive Advertising Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interactive Marketing include George P. Johnson, Mood Media, KEO Marketing, Grey Advertising, Wieden+Kennedy, Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners and Ogilvy & Mather, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Interactive Marketing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interactive Marketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Interactive Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Interactive Advertising

Offline Interactive Advertising

Global Interactive Marketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Interactive Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail and Consumer Goods

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Travel

Transportation

Supply Chain and Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Power and Utilities

Global Interactive Marketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Interactive Marketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interactive Marketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interactive Marketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

George P. Johnson

Mood Media

KEO Marketing

Grey Advertising

Wieden+Kennedy

Butler

Shine

Stern & Partners

Ogilvy & Mather

BBDO

Crispin Porter + Bogusky

The Martin Agency

Deutsch

Droga5

Mullen Advertising

nxtConcepts

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Interactive Marketing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Interactive Marketing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Interactive Marketing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Interactive Marketing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Interactive Marketing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Interactive Marketing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Interactive Marketing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Interactive Marketing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Interactive Marketing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Interactive Marketing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interactive Marketing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Interactive Marketing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interactive Marketing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

