Interactive Marketing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Interactive marketing, sometimes called trigger-based or event-driven marketing, is a marketing strategy that uses two-way communication channels to allow consumers to connect with a company directly.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Interactive Marketing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Interactive Marketing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Interactive Marketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Online Interactive Advertising Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Interactive Marketing include George P. Johnson, Mood Media, KEO Marketing, Grey Advertising, Wieden+Kennedy, Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners and Ogilvy & Mather, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Interactive Marketing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Interactive Marketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Interactive Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Online Interactive Advertising
- Offline Interactive Advertising
Global Interactive Marketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Interactive Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunication
- Media and Entertainment
- Travel
- Transportation
- Supply Chain and Logistics
- Healthcare
- Energy & Power and Utilities
Global Interactive Marketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Interactive Marketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Interactive Marketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Interactive Marketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- George P. Johnson
- Mood Media
- KEO Marketing
- Grey Advertising
- Wieden+Kennedy
- Butler
- Shine
- Stern & Partners
- Ogilvy & Mather
- BBDO
- Crispin Porter + Bogusky
- The Martin Agency
- Deutsch
- Droga5
- Mullen Advertising
- nxtConcepts
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Interactive Marketing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Interactive Marketing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Interactive Marketing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Interactive Marketing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Interactive Marketing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Interactive Marketing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Interactive Marketing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Interactive Marketing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Interactive Marketing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Interactive Marketing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interactive Marketing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Interactive Marketing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interactive Marketing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
