Semiconductor Memory IP Market Research Report 2022

The global Semiconductor Memory IP market was valued at 4003.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Semiconductor IPs are an integral part of electronic design automation (EDA). They help design engineers and developers create SoCs.The mobile computing devices segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as the increase in the volume of mobile computing devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets due to improving technology and rise in disposable income contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. The increasing number of internet users in addition to the IoT framework that is supporting various wireless technologies.

By Market Verdors:

ARM

Rambus

Cadence Design Systems

Synopsys

Mentor Graphics

eSilicon

Dolphin Integration

By Types:

DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory)

NAND (Negative AND)

By Applications:

Networking

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Consumer Electronic Devices

Mobile Computing Devices

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Semiconductor Memory IP Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory)

1.4.3 NAND (Negative AND)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Networking

1.5.3 Industrial Automation

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Consumer Electronic Devices

1.5.6 Mobile Computing Devices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market

1.8.1 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Semiconductor Memory IP Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Semiconductor Memory IP Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

