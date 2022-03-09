March 9, 2022

Automotive Antenna Module Market Insights and Forecast to 202

Automotive Antenna Module market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Antenna Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Fin Type
  • Rod Type
  • Screen Type
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • Laird
  • Harada
  • Yokowo
  • Continental
  • TE Connectivity
  • Northeast Industries
  • Ace Tech
  • Tuko
  • Suzhong
  • Shenglu
  • Fiamm
  • Riof
  • Shien
  • Tianye

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Antenna Module Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fin Type
1.2.3 Rod Type
1.2.4 Screen Type
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production
2.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Automotive Antenna Module Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Antenna Module Sales by Region

