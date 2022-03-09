Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Sandwich ELISA
- Indirect ELISA
- Multiple and Portable ELISA
- Competitive ELISA
Segment by Application
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Research Laboratories
By Company
- Abcam
- BD
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sandwich ELISA
1.2.3 Indirect ELISA
1.2.4 Multiple and Portable ELISA
1.2.5 Competitive ELISA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
1.3.3 Research Laboratories
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Challenges
