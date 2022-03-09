Global EPDM Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global EPDM Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
EPDM market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPDM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Solution Polymerization
- Suspension Polymerization
Segment by Application
- Automotive Industry
- Construction
- Wires & Cables
- Others
By Company
- Lanxess
- ExxonMobil
- DOW
- SK Chemical
- JSR/Kumho
- Sumitomo
- Lion Elastomers
- MITSUI
- PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
- SABIC
- Eni (Polimeri Europa)
- SSME
- Jilin Xingyun Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EPDM Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EPDM Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solution Polymerization
1.2.3 Suspension Polymerization
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EPDM Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Wires & Cables
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EPDM Production
2.1 Global EPDM Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EPDM Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EPDM Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EPDM Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EPDM Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EPDM Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EPDM Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EPDM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EPDM Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EPDM Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EPDM Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales EPDM by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global EPDM Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global EPDM Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global EPDM Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacifi
