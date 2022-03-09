Global Epi Wafer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Epi Wafer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epi Wafer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

2 inches

4 inches

6 inches

8 inches

Others

Segment by Application

LED Semiconductor

Power Semiconductor

MEMS-Based Devices

Others

By Company

EpiWorks

GlobalWafers

Applied Materials

Nichia

Showa Denko

Century Epitech

Desert Silicon

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology

IQE

Jenoptik

MOSPEC Semiconductor

Norstel

OMMIC

Roditi

Silicon Valley Microelectronics

SVT Associates

University Wafers

Wafer Works

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material

Visual Photonics Epitaxy

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epi Wafer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Epi Wafer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 2 inches

1.2.3 4 inches

1.2.4 6 inches

1.2.5 8 inches

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Epi Wafer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 LED Semiconductor

1.3.3 Power Semiconductor

1.3.4 MEMS-Based Devices

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Epi Wafer Production

2.1 Global Epi Wafer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Epi Wafer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Epi Wafer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Epi Wafer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Epi Wafer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Epi Wafer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Epi Wafer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Epi Wafer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Epi Wafer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Epi Wafer Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Epi Wafer Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Epi Wafer by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Epi Wafer Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Epi Wafer Revenue b

