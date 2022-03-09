March 9, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global ESD Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 min read
10 hours ago grandresearchstore

ESD Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ESD Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Antistatic Latex Bag Packaging
  • Composite Materials Packaging
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Communication Network Infrastructure
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Computer Peripherals
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare and Instrumentation
  • Automotive
  • Other

By Company

  • BASF
  • Desco Industries
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • PPG Industries
  • AkzoNobel
  • DaklaPack Group
  • Dou Yee
  • GWP Group
  • Kao-Chia Plastics
  • Miller Supply
  • Polyplus Packaging
  • TIP Corporation
  • Uline

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 ESD Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global ESD Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Antistatic Latex Bag Packaging
1.2.3 Composite Materials Packaging
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global ESD Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communication Network Infrastructure
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Computer Peripherals
1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.6 Healthcare and Instrumentation
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global ESD Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global ESD Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global ESD Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global ESD Packaging Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global ESD Packaging Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales ESD Packaging by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global ESD Packaging Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global ESD Packaging Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global ESD Packaging Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global ESD Packaging Sales by Manufa

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global On-the-go Food Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Food Oil Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Meat Packaging Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Rolled Copper Foil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Folding Doors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Fluorosilicone Gum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Rolled Copper Foil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Folding Doors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Fluorosilicone Gum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

NdFeB Permanent Magnetic Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 hours ago grandresearchstore