Global E-Sports Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
E-Sports market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-Sports market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
- First-Person Shooter (FPS)
- Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
- Other
Segment by Application
- Professional
- Amateur
By Company
- Activision Blizzard
- Epic Games
- Nintendo
- Riot Games
- Valve Corporation
- Wargaming.Net
- EA Sports
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Microsoft Studios
- Ubisoft Entertainment
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global E-Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
1.2.3 First-Person Shooter (FPS)
1.2.4 Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global E-Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Professional
1.3.3 Amateur
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global E-Sports Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 E-Sports Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 E-Sports Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 E-Sports Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 E-Sports Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 E-Sports Market Dynamics
2.3.1 E-Sports Industry Trends
2.3.2 E-Sports Market Drivers
2.3.3 E-Sports Market Challenges
2.3.4 E-Sports Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top E-Sports Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top E-Sports Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global E-Sports Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global E-Sports Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Sports Revenue
3.4 Global E-Sports Market Concentration Ratio
3
