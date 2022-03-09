Global E-Sports Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

E-Sports market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-Sports market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

First-Person Shooter (FPS)

Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

Other

Segment by Application

Professional

Amateur

By Company

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Nintendo

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Wargaming.Net

EA Sports

Hi-Rez Studios

Microsoft Studios

Ubisoft Entertainment

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

1.2.3 First-Person Shooter (FPS)

1.2.4 Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-Sports Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Professional

1.3.3 Amateur

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global E-Sports Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 E-Sports Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 E-Sports Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 E-Sports Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 E-Sports Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 E-Sports Market Dynamics

2.3.1 E-Sports Industry Trends

2.3.2 E-Sports Market Drivers

2.3.3 E-Sports Market Challenges

2.3.4 E-Sports Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top E-Sports Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top E-Sports Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global E-Sports Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global E-Sports Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Sports Revenue

3.4 Global E-Sports Market Concentration Ratio

