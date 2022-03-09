Global Essential Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Essential Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Essential Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural Essential Oil

Synthetic Essential Oil

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Recreation

Other

By Company

The Body Shop

Bath & Body Works Direct

Aromaaz

Aura Cacia

Biolandes

Bon Vital’

Nature’s Alchemy

Edens Garden

Earthly Body

Fabulous Frannie

Khadi Natural

MHP

Now Foods

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Soothing Touch

Sydney Essential Oils

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Essential Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Essential Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Natural Essential Oil

1.2.3 Synthetic Essential Oil

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Essential Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Recreation

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Essential Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Essential Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Essential Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Essential Oil Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Essential Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Essential Oil by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Essential Oil Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Essential Oil Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Essential Oil Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Essential Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Essential Oil Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Lar

