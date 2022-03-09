March 9, 2022

Global Essential Oil Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

11 hours ago grandresearchstore

Essential Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Essential Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Natural Essential Oil
  • Synthetic Essential Oil

 

Segment by Application

  • Food and Beverages
  • Recreation
  • Other

By Company

  • The Body Shop
  • Bath & Body Works Direct
  • Aromaaz
  • Aura Cacia
  • Biolandes
  • Bon Vital’
  • Nature’s Alchemy
  • Edens Garden
  • Earthly Body
  • Fabulous Frannie
  • Khadi Natural
  • MHP
  • Now Foods
  • Plant Therapy Essential Oils
  • Soothing Touch
  • Sydney Essential Oils

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Essential Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Essential Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Essential Oil
1.2.3 Synthetic Essential Oil
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Essential Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Recreation
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Essential Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Essential Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Essential Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Essential Oil Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Essential Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Essential Oil by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Essential Oil Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Essential Oil Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Essential Oil Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Essential Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Essential Oil Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Essential Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Lar

