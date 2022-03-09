Global E-textbook Rental Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global E-textbook Rental Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
E-textbook Rental market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-textbook Rental market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pay-as-You-Go Models
- Subscription Models
Segment by Application
- Non-Academic Segment
- Academic Segment
By Company
- Bloomsbury
- CengageBrain
- Chegg
- TextbookRush
- Alibris
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited
- BookRenter
- Barnes & Noble
- IndiaReads
- iFlipd
- Oyster
- Scribd
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pay-as-You-Go Models
1.2.3 Subscription Models
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global E-textbook Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Non-Academic Segment
1.3.3 Academic Segment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global E-textbook Rental Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 E-textbook Rental Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 E-textbook Rental Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 E-textbook Rental Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 E-textbook Rental Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 E-textbook Rental Market Dynamics
2.3.1 E-textbook Rental Industry Trends
2.3.2 E-textbook Rental Market Drivers
2.3.3 E-textbook Rental Market Challenges
2.3.4 E-textbook Rental Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top E-textbook Rental Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top E-textbook Rental Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global E-textbook Rental Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global E-textbook Rental Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-te
